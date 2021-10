Upscale style complemented by a welcoming illumination. The Selby Pendant by Hinkley Lighting was clearly designed to be the centerpiece of a prominent space. From its cast brass appointments and satin black finish to the arched top frame and elegant candelabra light sources that sit at the center (bulbs not included), this chandelier will not be overlooked. Make it the focal point of a large foyer or living room and an elegant atmosphere will follow. Shape: Cage. Finish: Black