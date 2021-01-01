From alcott hill
Selby 9 - Light Shaded Tiered Chandelier
Greet guests with a warm and welcoming glow as they walk through the front door or switch up your shine in the master suite with this chandelier. Crafted from steel, its frame features a traditional silhouette with curves and scrollwork all finished in bronze. Each of its nine lights is highlighted by a frosted glass bell shade, allowing for the gleam to be evenly distributed throughout your ensemble. Rated for dry environments only. Finish: Bronze