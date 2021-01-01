From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Seismic Gray/Burgundy 3 ft. x 8 ft. Abstract Runner Rug
The modern Seismic collection boasts a complementary mix of neutral tones combined with linear abstract designs. The eye-catching yet versatile Wystan rug grounds any space with an abstract pattern in neutral and earthy hues of gray, burgundy, ivory and light blue. Perfect for heavily trafficked spaces, this polyester rug is easy to clean and perfect for homes with pets and children. Color: Gray/Burgundy.