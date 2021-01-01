From dark sword miniatures, inc.
Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone Professional Grade Builtin Shock Mount Supercardiod PickUp Pattern Anodized Aluminum Quartz Pink
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source - The NPD Group, Inc, US Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset, PC Microphone, Gaming Designed, Based on dollar sales, Jan 2017- Mar 2020 combined Built-In Background Noise Reduction: Utilizes a supercardiod pickup microphone to eliminate distracting noises further away from the microphone for professional-grade stream audio Built-In Shock Mount: Dampens vibrations to help protect against bumps for smooth and uninterrupted audio Zero Latency Monitoring: Allows for real-time in-stream monitoring without confusing echos