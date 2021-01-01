From southern enterprises
SEI Furniture AMZ8400TL Southern Enterprises Truman Indoor Sconce Vanity Lamp, White, Brushed Nickel
Advertisement
Modern vanity sconce lamp; Sleek metallic accents; Energy efficient LED lighting; UL listed; Unique LED lights are not replaceable Bedroom, dressing area, bathroom, or open concept living space; Transitional style; White and brushed nickel finish Overall: 5' W x 3. 5' D x 18' H; Shade: 2. 5' W x 2. 5' D x 18' H; Base: 5' W x. 75' D x 7' H Includes 1 wall sconce only; Assembly: Fully assembled; professional installation recommended. For interior use only. ; Takes LED strip bulbs, included Materials: Plated iron, aluminium, acrylic Approx. weight: 2 lb. ; Installation: Hardwired; Includes all mounting and wiring hardware