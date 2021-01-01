Speakman SEF-1801-TW Eyesaver 1.5 GPM Utility Faucet Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle

Speakman SEF-1801-TW Eyesaver 1.5 GPM Utility Faucet What happens in the event of a chemical eye burn? We panic; it is our natural reaction when caught in the midst of a crisis. The revolutionary Speakman Eyesaver SEF-1801-TW Eyewash Faucet with Eyewash TMV adheres to the victim's natural reaction to head to the sink as it is built to be installed into most standard faucet units. The 3-hole, widespread faucet has two separate water supplies built into its body, ensuring that cold to tepid water will consistently bring relief to the victim's eye, regardless if hot water is running simultaneously. Just a simple pull of the easily designated lever will instantly rush soothing, aerated water into the victim's eye. Includes SE-370 thermostatic mixing valve for eyewash. The emergency eye wash features a 2 GPM flow rate at 30 PSI while the faucet features a 1.5 GPM flow rate. Certified to ANSI/ISEA Z358.1, ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1, NSF 61 & NSF 372.Speakman SEF-1801-TW Features:Widespread faucet with integrated eyewashLow lead brass constructionDual aerated spray heads with flip top capsEyewash is lift handle activatedSpeakman SEF-1801-TW Specifications:Length: 8" (left to right)Width: 16" (front to back)Height: 9-39/100" (top to bottom)Flow Rate (GPM): 2 gallons-per-minute Double Handle Chrome