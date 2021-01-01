Trademark Fine Art 'Seeds Of Hope' Canvas Art by Valarie Wade

Artist: Valarie WadeSubject: PeopleStyle: Modern & CotemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a little girl with fairy wings. Valarie Wade creates with both traditional media (colored pencils, crayons, watercolor, and acrylics) and digital software (CS5 Creative Suite). Sometimes the two combine into a traditional/digital hodgepodge. Ideas for artwork usually come at the strangest of times, while working on something else, driving, trying to go to sleep... There is an ever growing notebook of concepts that have yet to fully see paper Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.