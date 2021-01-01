Seed Cylinder Trio

Advertisement
No more spilling while filling! Birds' favorite goodies are compressed into solid, long-lasting cylinders that slip easily into the specially made Copper Seed Cylinder Feeder, sold separately. Saves time and eliminates the mess and hassle of pouring bagged seed into a feeder. Cylinders may also be hung using the included mesh bag. Set of three cylinders. Bugs, Nuts and Fruit Seed Cylinder: Includes pecans, peanuts, raisins, cranberries and mealworms Safflower Feast Seed Cylinder: Attracts chickadees, titmice, cardinals, house finches and other backyard birds Wild Bird Feast Seed Cylinder: A nutrient-packed blend of pecans, black oil sunflower, sunflower hearts and white millet