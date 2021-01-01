Seeber Polka Dot Microfiber Sheet Set

You’ll find that the high-quality microfiber material feels wonderful and does not wrinkle. This polka dot sheet set design is both beautiful and fun and is sure to be a wonderful addition to any bedroom for teens, children and, master bedrooms. The soft light is versatile and able to match almost any decor. Those looking for a luxurious look and feel will be thrilled with this exceptional product and treasure it for years to come. Forget about wrinkling, balling up or shrinkage with this high-quality sheets with pockets designed for thick mattresses and oversize mattresses will keep your skin feeling comfortable all night long. It can be paired perfectly with their solid pink duvet, solid gray duvet, lilac polka dot duvet, seafoam green polka duvet, or their multi-color polka dot duvet. Size: Twin, Color: Pink