See The World 32x48 Personalized Map Canvas Print

Personalized with 1 line of text across the bottomOffered on 1.5" gallery wrap only Professionally produced on actual artist canvas with rich archival inks to intensify the details and beauty of the artworkGiclée method printing using water-based latex inks to protect against UV and environmental damageFinished canvas is stretched on 1.5" thick wood frame bars, then gallery wrapped and ready to hangIncludes a 7 piece hanging kit; contains hooks, nails and wire (assembly required) Canvas measures 32"x48"Made in USA of imported materials The See The World Personalized Map Canvas Print is a wonderful piece of wall decor for any traveler. The classic map in sepia tones, features a typography quote across the world map design.