'See Sunset' Painting Print on Canvas

Features:Canvas artCanvas with stretcher barsGreat for indoor display in any roomMounting hardware includedMuseum-quality print on gallery-wrapped canvasMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Color: Blue/PinkNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Orientation: HorizontalSize: Mini 17" and underShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: SunriseSunset 2Food & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: See SunsetEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasTextual Art Transcript: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: