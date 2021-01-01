From east urban home
'See America Mount Moran by Chris England' Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Advertisement
The artwork is crafted with 100-percent cotton artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched and stapled over pine-wood bars in gallery wrap style. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light. Add brilliance in color and exceptional detail to your space with this wall art. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D