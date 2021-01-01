From roundhill furniture
Roundhill Furniture Sedona Transitional Wood Panel Queen Bed with Dresser, Mirror, Two Nightstands, Chest, Gray
The set includes bed, dresser, mirror, two nightstands, and chest. The drawers features distressed planking details English dovetail drawer construction with full extension ball-bearing side drawer guides. The drawers comes with dust bottom to help further protect your belongings Straightforward lines and a distressed gray wash finish give the bed set a casual,transitional attitude, compliments the black industrial drawer pulls nicely Dimension: Bed set up dimension: 63"W x 87"D x 58"H. Queen Headboard: 63.4"W x 3.66"Dx 57.56"H. Footboard: 63.39"W x 2.28"D x 16.54"H. Rail: 82"W x 2.25"D x 7.88"H. Dresser: 62" W x 17.5"D x 36.25"H, mirror: 40.25" W x 1.38"D x 40.25"H. Nightstand: 38" W x 17.5"D x 50"H. Chest: 38" W x 17.5"D x 50"H Assembly needed. Photo May Slightly Different From Actual Item in Terms of Color Due to the Monitor's Display Ships in several boxes, may ship separately