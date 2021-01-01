Sedona LED Wall Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Brass - (700WSSDNKR-LED927)

The Sedona LED Wall Light by Tech Lighting makes a dramatic statement with its transparent clear and transparent smoke glass orb that is perfectly spherical and smooth on the exterior surface. The interior surface features gradually thickening bands of glass which are artfully crafted by talented artisans to add a warm alluring visual interest to your space. Two, fully dimmable vintage tubular style LED lamping options are not only energy efficient but also allow you to customize this LED wall sconce light to your desired ambiance. This fixture may be mounted up or down. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Grey. Finish: Aged Brass