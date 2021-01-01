From unique loom

Unique Loom Sedona Canyon Navy Blue 3' 3 x 5' 3 Area Rug

$32.06
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Renovate your home with the Unique Loom Sedona Collection 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug is crafted with stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. It comes in a blue shade, boosting the color scheme of your space. It displays an abstract print, delivering a unique character. With a 100% polypropylene design, it will bring unbeatable style and comfort to your decor. Color: Navy Blue.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com