From unique loom
Unique Loom Sedona Canyon Navy Blue 3' 3 x 5' 3 Area Rug
Renovate your home with the Unique Loom Sedona Collection 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug is crafted with stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. It comes in a blue shade, boosting the color scheme of your space. It displays an abstract print, delivering a unique character. With a 100% polypropylene design, it will bring unbeatable style and comfort to your decor. Color: Navy Blue.