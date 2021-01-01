From lynx
Lynx Sedona Barbecue Grill L600RLP
36" Built-In Grill with 891 sq. in. Grilling Area, 4 Stainless Steel Burners, Rotisserie, 83,000 BTU's, Temperature Gauge, Halogen Grill Surface Light and LED Illuminated Controls: Liquid Propane. Four Stainless Steel Burners Including One Rotisserie Burner (Total 83,000 BTU's). Rotisserie Motor, Spit Rod and Forks Included. 891 sq. in. Cooking Surface (618 Primary, 273 Secondary). Time Rested Spark Ignition System with Battery Backup. Control Illumination with Blue LED's. Halogen Grill Surface Light. Temperature Gauge. Fluid Rotation Handle. Lynx Hood Assist Kit. Stainless Steel Grilling Grates. Ceramic Briquettes Facilitate Even Radiant Heat Distribution. Welded Construction Eliminates Gaps Where Grease and Moisture Can Collect. Grill Type: Built-In. Fuel Type: Liquid Propane. Burners: 4; Stainless Steel. Rotisserie: Yes. Grates Material: Stainless Steel. Total Output: 83,000 BTU's. Surface Lighting: Halogen. Temperature Gauge: Yes. Illuminated Controls: Yes; Blue LED. Grill Width: 36". Grill Depth: 24 5/8". Grill Height: 14 7/8".