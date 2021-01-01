Sedo LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (49492AZ)

Smooth, vertical lines blend seamlessly with the fluted and curved glass shade of the Sedo LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler to create a stunningly beautiful look. The parallel lines add superior design attributes to the entire structure, which houses the integrated LED source. With a wet rating, the Sedo is constructed with metal that resists the damage caused by exposure to moist conditions, making it the perfect light source for outdoor entertainment year-round. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Color: Bronze. Finish: Architectural Bronze