Security Surveillance Headset with Behind The Ear Mic Features Push to Talk Option VOX Option Two Decibullz Noise Reduction Adapters and Custom.

CUSTOM MOLDED EARPLUGS - Easily and quickly fitted to the exact shape of your ear. This creates an ideal fitting earplug that will never hurt, never fall out and provide superior noise isolation. Molding instructions are included. EASY SHAPE SYSTEM - Simply heat the thermoplastic molds in boiling water, let them cool for a bit, and shape them to your ears. These earpieces are the only re-moldable custom earpieces in the world. Simply re-heat and re-shape. PERFECT FOR ANY SITUATION - Reliable solution for those working in a noisy environment such as warehouse workers, operators, laborers, security personnel, sport shooters and any other activity or job that requires use of a clear tube radio earpiece. HEARING PROTECTION - The Decibullz earplugs have the highest Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) for a custom earplug with a maximum rating of 31. INCLUDED IN THE BOX - AVPH3 transparent behind the ear microphones (x2), radio headset adapters (x2), Small, Medium, and L