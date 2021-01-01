Security Solar Pathway Light Decorative Rotating LED Large Path Lights with Crackle Glass Housing 2Pack

SOLAR POWERED: Let the sun do the work with rotating solar outdoor pathway lights from Security to upgrade your and garden with glimmering white accent lights. ROTATING LIGHTS: Unique patented rotating LED lighting housed in decorative crackle glass housing for beautiful accent lighting effect along your garden pathway EASY SETUP: Quick and painless installation with no wiring required. Simply use the included ground stakes to install your lighting anywhere in your yard AUTO-ON SENSOR: Dusk to dawn sensor to keep light off during the day while charging and automatically triggers at night for hours of illumination BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Tested and approved for outdoor weather resistance backed with our 1-year no hassle product warranty