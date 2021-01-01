As the industry leader, Kwikset has provided trusted security for over 70 years and has become synonymous with security, peace of mind, style and innovation. Classic lines and enhanced styling make Polo a great choice for many home designs and the perfect enhancement for traditional or contemporary homes. Both knobs/levers can be locked or unlocked by a key on the outside, or turn piece on the inside. The crisp, clean appearance of the Satin Nickel finish adds to the overall look of the product and brings a modern feel. Kwikset Security Polo Satin Nickel Smartkey Keyed Entry Door Knob | 400P 15 SMT 6AL RCS