This 3-Piece mini LED light kit can be used in safes and cabinets of all sizes. The bright white LED with directional lens can be mounted to any surface with the included adhesive tape, hook and loop tape, or magnets. To maximize battery life, a smart sensor switches off the light after 20 seconds if no motion detected. Each of the three lights includes an on/off/auto switch and uses 2 CR-2032 batteries which are included. Stack-On Security Plus 3-Piece Mini LED Light Kit | SPAL-1701-3PK-18