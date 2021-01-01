Big Brother Security Shirt Perfect Christmas Gift Security Little Sister Protection Squad Awesome Big Brother Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This tee makes a great present idea for little boys for big brother again, big brother - little brothers, I will be a big brother, I am going to be a big brother tee. Great way to announce a pregnancy from soon to be a mom, expecting baby mother. Security Little Sister Protection Squad T Shirt is a perfect Christmas present Big Brother Security Shirt. Might be adorable Gifts for brother shirts and is nice saying shirt Security for My Little Sister Toddler T-Shirt great for new brothers twin boys. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only