Security Camera System Outdoor with 1TB Hard Drive8Channel 5MP Lite H265+ Wired DVR and 8pcs 1080P 1920TVL Home Weatherproof Surveillance.

8Ch 1080P HD-TVI DVR/8pcs 1080P HD weatherproof camera- get a sharp and crisp image day or night with the camera's automatic IR-CUT filter. Up to 65ft night vision, weatherproof housing, cameras can be Used indoors and outdoor Customizable motion detection zone and alerts - be notified when there are unexpected movements. Smart notifications with image will be pushed to your smartphone via iPhone/Android app. You also can setup the detection zone from your DVR to minimize false alarms. View from anywhere anytime- The free App smart lets you see all of your cameras in one place. Check in on your home or business wherever you have an internet connection. Free app for live view & Playback on smart devices with Wi-Fi or 2G/3G/4G anywhere anytime. Smart phone support: iPhone, Android, iPad Complete security solution- includes 4 HD indoor dome cameras and 4 waterproof outdoor Bullet cameras, each with a 3.6mm Lens. 24pcs powerful IR