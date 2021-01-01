Security Camera Outdoor Wireless Rechargable Battery Powered 1080P Starlight Night Vision PIR Motion Video for Home Surveillance Support Google.

Best Quality Guranteed. Work with Alexa & Google Assistant: Works with Alexa/ Echo Spot/ Echo Show/ Google Assistant View your live video with a simple voice command, Argus 2 is now part of your smart home security system. Wireless & Standalone Installation Argus 2 can be easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors with comprehensive voice instructions available on the app, no need for a security base station and professional help at all. By directly connecting to a 2.4G wireless router, this security camera is all ready to go. Rechargeable Battery, Solar-Powered - Users save tremendously on battery replacements thanks to a built-in micro USB port. This allows the Argus 2 to be charged by a universal 5V 2A power adapter or by the Solar Panel. *(Power adapters and Solar Panels are sold separately). 1080p Full HD Video Display and Improved Night Vision - Equipped with 19201080 resolution, the wirel