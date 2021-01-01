Security Camera Indoor WiFi Camera Wireless 1080p HD PanTiltZoom Cam Pan WiFi Smart IP Camera for BabyPetNanny Motion Detection 2 Way Audio Night.

Full 1080P HD video camera: Full HD camera with 345 horizontal and 115 vertical rotation range for 360 coverage. The resolution is 1920 * 1080P, showing a clearer image. Camera only works with 2.4G WiFi5G is not supported) Clear two-way audio and night vision: Remote calls and listening through the mobile app even in the dark, advanced night vision with 8 built-in 940nm infrared LED beads, can extend the viewing distance to 3 meters, can play The role of theft, theft and destruction. Dark, no light pollution. Amazingly clear views without disturbing your baby or pet! Sensitive motion response and two-way audio real-time communication: 10 seconds of motion tracking records and centers moving objects. Select Auto Cruise to horizontal 360 measurement area or cruise bookmarks for large areas of fast scanning (and tracking moving objects). Let you receive an alert in an instant. You can capture important moments at any time. Responsive advanced mi