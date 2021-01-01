Security Camera Indoor WiFi Camera 1080p Nanny Cam Pet Camera w 2Way Audio SoundPerson Detection Night Vision Siren CloudLocal Storage Works with.

360Coverage with 1080p Resolution - Features in IR-CUT function to capture crisp videos and photos from the day to night, even in the dim condition. Turn on privacy mode to protect your privacy at home or at the office. Smart AI Detection with Instant Alerts - Receive instant alerts on your phone if there is human motion or abnormal sound detected in your house. Automatically record a 10-15 second alert video to the cloud and it will be saved for 24 hours (no subscription or monthly fees required). Optional Cloud & Local Storage - 24/7 CVR enables the indoor security camera to keep a nonstop recording in the cloud, avoid the risk of losing video footage from a memory card. According to the time, events type or the camera names to search the specific event quickly. Supports up to 128GB SD card. Enhanced App - Live viewing 4 security cameras simultaneously on App or official web portal. Share your camera with unlimited family members