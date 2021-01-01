As the industry leader, Kwikset has provided trusted security for over 70 years and has become synonymous with security, peace of mind, style and innovation. The Balboa lever’s wave style design is an attractive addition to any home. Both levers/knobs can be operated by a key on the outside or thumb turn on the inside. The crisp, clean appearance of the Satin Nickel finish adds to the overall look of the product and brings a modern feel. Kwikset Security Balboa Satin Nickel Universal Keyed Entry Door Handle | 405BL 15 CP K6