From mechanix wear
SecureTrek 17' Lockable Anti-Theft Laptop & Overnight Backpack (K98618WW)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Secure Trek Lock Base lets you click in hammerhead zipper pulls to deter theft attempts and unauthorized access into your backpack Portable Laptop Lock (sold separately) secures bag to a fixed object Anti-puncture zipper for device compartment resists intrusion by sharp object Lock Loop ideal for a TSA-approved travel lock when checking bag at airport Checkpoint-friendly design can lay flat through scanner (follow all TSA instructions) Padded device compartments hold up to 17 laptop and 10 tablet Wheeled luggage pass-thru conveniently straps to an extended handle Padded back provides a more comfortable carry, especially when backpack is full