Secure-View Blackout Privacy Filter for 19-Inch Widescreen Notebooks (Measured Diagonally - 16:10 Aspect Ratio), Anti-Glare, Anti-Blue Light.

Best Quality Guranteed. Keeps confidential work secure from prying eyes so only you see what you're working on Multi-layer film with louver construction blacks out screen image when viewed from either side, while keeping a crystal-clear image when viewing the screen straight-on Reduces glare, increases contrast, protects the display from scratches and dirt, and can help health care institutions meet HIPAA Patient Privacy Act compliance Reduces blue light emissions by over 40% Lightweight, thin, frameless design is easy to attach and remove, and easy to clean with microfiber cleaning cloth included Easy installation with 2 attachment options included: 1.) Clear adhesive strips; 2.) Side mount tabs Fits Widescreen LCD Monitors with a diagonal screen measurement of 19.0' (viewable area only) and a 16:10 aspect ratio; actual filter dimensions are 16 1/8' W x 10 1/16' H Before choosing your screen, use measuring instructions in image carouse