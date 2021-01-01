Secure Magnetic Privacy Screen Compatible with iPad Air 2019 iPad Pro 105 inch 2017 iPad 102 inch 2019 4 Way View Protection UV Blue Light.

Best Quality Guranteed. PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY: No more worries from prying eyes, you'll see the information on your iPad while people on any side can only see a darkened screen; Perfect for corporate travel, open office settings, students, financial institutions, health care providers, government agencies, and hanging out at your local coffee shop or internet cafe DESIGN: Specifically tailored for your iPad Pro, our lightweight thin filter features 4 way protection (not your standard 2 way); In addition, our Privacy screen protects your eyes by reducing glare and filtering out UV / blue light while protecting your screen from dust and scratches; Works with the Apple Pen EASY INSTALLATION WITH NO STICKY MESS: Forget those screens that leave a sticky residue when you pull the screen off and then stop working after you remove it a few times; Our screens attach quickly and seamlessly; With no plastic tabs or adhesive tape req