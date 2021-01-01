From valentus
Secure Card Holder for Back of Phone Stretchy Fabric Cell Phone Wallet Stick On Credit Card Case for iPhone Android Sinji Pouch Flap Beige
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH QUALITY CREDIT CARD WALLET FOR BACK OF PHONE: Sinji Pouch Flap is a sticky card holder for cellphone that securely stores cards, money, and small gadgets, the convenience of phone accessories! SECURE ADHESIVE PHONE WALLET: The Flap function prevents direct exposure of private information and is designed to provide optimal security of credit cards, ID cards, and driver license. SLIM WALLET STICK ON: A stick on wallet you simply attach to the back of your iPhone X case, Android, or smartphone and transform it to a phone holder wallet or ID card case sleeve. HIGHLY COMPATIBLE ID CARD SLOT: Apply the phone pocket on mobile phones with a flat back like the iPhone 11 series, Android, & smart phones (Read below description for cell phone compatibility). PACKAGE / 90 DAYS WARRANTY: This package includes one Sinji Pouch Flap. offers 90 days warranty on all of our products includin