Sectional Sofa with Two Pillows, U-Shape Upholstered Couch with Storage Ottoman for Living Room Apartment (New Arrival)Features:Sponge for upgraded comfort: Both high-density sponge and pocket spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position. Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family a comfortable sitting experienceSturdy structure: Constructed with a hardwood frame, the sofa is durable to provide long-term service time. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadinessModern U-shaped sectional sofa set comes with a sofa and two free pillows. Fashionable with high-quality fabric upholsteryThe upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabric can be arranged in various ways for large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces and used with other furniture. Optimal softness with extra padded cushioning gives the sofa a relaxing feeling. All backrests' and cushions' covers are removable to wash and make it easy to clean.Perfect storage space: This sectional sofa with removable storage ottoman will make the perfect addition to your den or living room. The convenient space in the storage ottoman provides the perfect place to put blankets and magazines.Product Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: U-ShapedOrientation: Right Hand FacingDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Number of Pieces: 4Seating Capacity: 300Upholstery Material: Polyester BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: GreySeat Fill Material: CottonSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Pocket SpringBack Fill Material: CottonBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: PlywoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Manufactured WoodLeg Material Details: Arm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Tufted backStorage Space Included: NoStorage Location: Console: YesNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: YesSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: YesReversible Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: Toss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: No Extra DurabilityProduct Care: Wipe clean with dry clothWeight Capacity: 1100Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: YesIs this a modular sectional component?: YesHow many arms does this component have?: 2 armsCustom Product: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseFoam Density: 1.5 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Items Included: OttomanCurved Corner: YesSofa Component Included: Number of sofa components included: Ottoman Component Included: YesNumber of ottomans included: 1Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: Interior Designer Approved: Weight Capacity Per Seat: 200Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: TAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien