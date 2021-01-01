Tulib Sectional Sofa with Pulled Out Bed, L-Shaped Couch and Reversible Chaise with Storage, Both Hands with Copper Nail, Grey, 91

[Chic Modern Appeal]This sectional couch with chaise is designed with a sturdy hardwood frame in an elegant gray color,button tufted stylish,nail head trim decor,overstuffed back,low profile modern black legs,this deeply-seated selection will instantly become the centerpiece of your living room or other indoor sitting area. [L shaped Corner Sectional Sofa]No matter your decor style,this sofa is sure to make an impression in your living space.Designed in L shape for essential space saving and functionality.The reversible chaise allows you to adjust the configuration of your sectional sofa to meet the size constraints of your room.90.5 inch wide is perfect for small spaces. [A Sofa Bed]Set this sectional couch in a living room for seating.In a pinch,it quickly transforms into a large size bed for overnight stays,by easily pull out under sofa.Measures as a sofa is 90.5 x63.8x 37H inch,Measures as a bed is 74.8W*49.2D* 17.3H inch. [Storage Chaise]This sofa bed has convertible Chaise with Storage. The storage box under the chaise can be a good helper for collecting sundries. [Sturdy Frame]The internal frame of this mid century modern sectional sofa is constructed with Hard Wood creating a solid, dependable structure.Each seat can hold up to 250lbs weight capacity,will provide sturdy and firm support for your family.This sectional couch will come with 3 boxes.Easier and quicker assemble with all tools included.