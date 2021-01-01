Sectional Sofa Velvet Left Hand Facing,Light Grey

When it comes to anchoring a living room, nobody beats a sectional. Not only do they deliver space aplenty for family and friends to spread out, but they're also perfect for tying together your living room's look. This one, for example, is ideal for a chic modern accent and is crafted with a solid wood frame founded on slim metal feet with velvet upholstery. For an added handy touch, this piece features removable cushions that are wrapped in water- and stain-resistant polyester upholstery, so keeping this piece looking its best is a breeze. Body Fabric: Red Velvet