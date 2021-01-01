From latitude run
Sectional Sofa Set For Living Room With Right Hand Chaise Lounge And Storage Ottoman (Dark Grey)
Advertisement
3-Piece sofa with 1 x 3-seat sofa, 1 x right chaise lounge, 1 x storage ottoman, 7 x back cushions,2 x throw pillowsFeatures:3-Piece sofa with right Right Hand chaise and storage ottoman (Dark Gray)Sofa set includes: 1 x 3-seat sofa, 1 x chaise lounge, 1 x storage ottoman, 7 x back cushions,2 x throw pillows(pillows dimensions:12.6''Lx12.6''Wx5.1''D)Upholstered in soft linen fabric and cushions padded with thick foam for an elegant appearance and extra comfortMaterial: linen fabric ; Legs: Plastic legsModern style and comfort to any livingroomSpecifications:Weight Limit: 600LBSSofa Dimensions: 105.1"(L) x 79.6"(W) x 31.5"(H)Gross Weight: 220.12LBSPackage Includes:1 set of sofa in 3 cartonsAssembly HardwareAssembly ToolAssembly Manual