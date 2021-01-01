Clinard 83.43" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa and Chaise

Modern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces.Convertible Design: This set includes a left corner seat, right-facing corner seat. The chaise of the couch can be either right or left side. You can build the position and shape you like. Quick Conversion to Sleeper Bed: The tail of the sofa bed is pulled out in a drawer type, the equipped portable handle with the assistance of the bottom pulley device to quickly complete the bed transformation. It can meet your various needs and no longer worry about unexpected guests. Comfortable Cushions: Our sofa is soft with comfy high-density foam cushions for ultimate comfort and support. Optimal softness with extra padded cushioning gives the sofa a relaxing feeling. All back cushion covers are removable for easy cleaning. Perfect Storage Space: This sectional sofa with a storage chaise will make the perfect addition to your den or living room. The convenient space in the storage chaise provides the perfect place to put blankets and magazines.