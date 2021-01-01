MAFOROB Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Pull Out Bed, Convertible L-Shape Corner Couch with Chaise Lounge and Storage, for Living Room Apartment, Dark Grey

Versatile Design: Our sleeper sofa is equipped with a broaching bed and compartments. You can easily pull out the compartments to turn it into a big bed to help you entertain friends or guests all night. Perfect for modern houses and apartments. Durable & Comfort: The frame of couch is made from solid wood for improved durability supporting 900 lbs of weight, perfect to last for years. High-quality sponge and spring filled bring you comfortable feeling. Upholstered linen fabric provide durable for daily using. Freely Configuration: L-shaped corner couch, which helps define the layout of the room and optimize the space. The recliner of the sofa is adjustable. You can place it on any side as needed to make full use of the limited space. Spacious Storage Space: This sectional sofa with storage chaise will make the perfect addition to your den or living room. It provides the perfect place to put blankets and magazines. Sofa Dimension: 83.46" (W) * 53.5" (D) * 34.65" (H).