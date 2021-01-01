SURELOCK SAFE LLC Secretary 48 in. Home and Office Safe in Black

The Secretary I 48 in. was designed for those who value security, as much as they value the safety of those around them. This top-class, striking matte black safe with a gray velour interior is not only easy on the eyes - but offers the peace of mind you've been looking for as well. Designed with durable, 12-gauge steel and a 60-minute fire rating (at 1200°F), the Secretary I 48 provides outstanding protection should a fire occur. Internally, you will find 3 adjustable shelves with 1 gun rack and padded pistol pockets in the upgraded interior organizational door panel. This safe is tall enough for a home defense shotgun or rifle that has an overall height of 44 in. or less. The door panel also has additional compartments for storage of smaller items like jewelry, passports, paperwork, etc. - and with that soft, velvet interior, the Secretary I 48 truly provides a luxurious space to secure your valuables. Backed by SureLock Security's Lifetime Replacement Program - the Secretary I 48 Home, Office and Gun safe delivers security and peace of mind in an elegant, concise-package.