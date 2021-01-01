20\" X 24\" Oil Painting On Canvas Sechery in Autumn is a beautiful and modern Ledent painting showing a village Sechery landscape in autumn. Pol Ledent was born in 1952 in Belgium. He came to painting in 1989. He started with watercolor but felt rapidly that oil painting would match his way of being. He is a self-taught painter. Nevertheless he took some drawing lessons in a Belgian academy. After taking part into numerous group exhibitions, some galleries in Belgium proposed to him to exhibit his works. Dinant, Bouillon, Brussels, Paris and Moscow in October 2006. Frame Description: Renaissance Bronze Frame ArtistBe Sechery in autumn reproduction Framed 30-in H x 34-in W Landscape Painting on Canvas | 688576824758