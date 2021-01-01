SEAWOLF Genuine Leather Desk Pad Protector, Large Gaming Mouse Pad, Office Desk Mat, Non-Slip Leather Desk Blotter, Laptop Desk Pad, Waterproof.

?Environmental Friendly Mouse Pad? Non-slip & Water-Resistant & Soft & No smell & 100% real cowhide leather? Special Anti-slip Design?Dense anti-slip and villous base increase the friction resistance with the desktop. The friction resistance is increased by 70% than that of PU leather. Waterproof And Easy To Clean?Made of water-resistant and durable leather, this desk pad protects your desktop from scratches, stains, and spills. Easy to clean, just wipe with a wet cloth or paper. Durable Stitched Edges?Delicate edges can prevent wear, deformation during the long time usage. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Multifunction Desk Pad?30.9 x 11.8 Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad, desk mat, desk blotters and writing pad.