From seattle, wa native american indian frog
Seattle, WA Native American Indian Frog Seattle, WA Red Black Frog Native American Pacific NW Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Washingtonian pride. Beautiful red black frog northwest coast design Native American totem artwork. Native PNW coastal formline tribal art. Chinook, haida, klingit, tlingit, lummi, nooksack, salish, etc. Traditional northwest coast formline design native Indian American frog totem art. Pacific northwest coastal tribe artwork and symbolism, the powerful totem. Seattle, Washington tribes. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only