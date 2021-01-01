BOGS Seattle Solid Women Size 11 Black Waterproof Rubber Ankle Boot

Whether you are working in the garden, heading for the mailbox or just on-the-go living, the BOGS Seattle Solid Ankle Boot is the 1 for you. Completely waterproof with a non-slip, non-marking and easy clean rubber outsole, which washes clean with just a spray of the hose. The BOGS Max-Wick pulls sweat away from your feet, keeping them dry and comfortable, which can often be the biggest challenge. Keep your boots free from odor-causing bacteria with BOGS DuraFresh bio-technology, while 5mm of BOGS Neo-Tech Lite insulation keeps your feet warm and comfortable from temperate to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. The dual-density, contoured footbed provides outstanding comfort and good arch support for those long hours on your feet. No matter the conditions, your feet will be dry, safe and comfortable in your BOGS Seattle Solid Ankle Boot. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.