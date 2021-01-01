From wynwood studio
Wynwood Studio 'Seatree Concrete' Nautical and Coastal Wall Art Canvas Print - Gray, White, 24" x 16"
Advertisement
Seatree Concrete, is a skillfully made Nautical & Coastal art piece by real artists. With an overarching Gray color, this fine art canvas print by Wynwood Studio is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Features:This art piece has a horizontal orientationBeach design with a Marine Life theme to bring you the perfect wall artSustainable and forest friendlyProfessionally hand stretched in a sustainable wood frameArrives ready to hang with pre-installed hooks for easy hanging. Nail and hanger also includedPrinted using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colorsAvailable in several size options