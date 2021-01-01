Regency's Patent-Pending Zeng stack chair is not only unique, but durable, sturdy and versatile as well. The seat and back are available in Black, Blue and Grey and are color permeated so scuffs are less noticeable. The Zeng seat and back are treated with an anti-microbial agent, which makes it perfect for schools, waiting rooms, cafeterias and more. A reinforced black metal frame is designed to support up to 400lbs and a built in handle makes moving the chair easier. The Zeng can be easily stored away in stacks of 25 and can be used with Regency's Zeng Stack Chair Cart for easy transportation. The Zeng ships assembled and is ready to use immediately. All Regency chairs are backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair bases and frames and a 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair mechanisms and upholstery. Regency Seating Modern Black Accent Chair | 4400BK4PK