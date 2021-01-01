Design Toscano Seat of Death Grim Reaper Throne Chair, 51.5 inch, full color

Dead Awesome - This Grim Reaper skeleton measures over four feet high and is flanked by skulls that seem to float as armrests, easily making this chair the most dramatic piece in any collection Seated Skeleton - This gruesome skeleton work of furniture art scares up souls as a sure-fire conversation starter and photo op for your business or gothic home High-Quality Home Decor - Hand cast using real crushed stone bonded with fiberglass reinforced designer resin, our throne chair is topped with a faux bone and black finish Design Toscano Throne Chair - Exclusive to the Design Toscano brand, this unique throne chair becomes an instant focal piece at Halloween or all year long Our Grim Reaper Throne Chair measures 37"Wx26.5"Dx51.5"H and weighs 84 lbs. making it the perfect accent for home or business