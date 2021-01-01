From sierra
SIERRA SeaStar Pro Outboard Hose Kit 22-ft | HO5722
Kevlar reinforced hydraulic steering hose kit, includes two 22-ft hoses. Custom multi-layered composite design with Kevlar reinforcement for strength. Engineered to provide your steering system with very low thermal expansion properties. Designed to exceed SAE and ABYC specifications and provide precise steering control. Kink and abrasion resistant. Factory swaged solid fitting connection with an O-ring seal. Metal to metal backup to the primary seal. Supplied with pre-attached hose fittings on both ends. SIERRA SeaStar Pro Outboard Hose Kit 22-ft | HO5722