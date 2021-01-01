Advertisement
Interlocking slide guides offer enhanced strength while providing smooth, 3-in of bind-free travel. The lead screw assembly sets the plate height and the Side Locks are used to hold the position. The stainless steel lead screw is resistant to corrosion and pregreased for smooth operation. Maximum supported engine weight of 585 lbs is capable of handling the most demanding outboard engines including the latest generation of 4-strokes. SIERRA Seastar Manual Jackplate 6-in Setback Stainless Steel | JP1060SS