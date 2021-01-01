From valspar
Valspar SeasonPlus Flat Morning Fog Hgsw1445 Exterior Paint (5-Gallon) | HGSW1445-636351
A medium, steely gray. Flat finish softens the look of an exterior and helps hides surface blemishes making it ideal for exterior siding. Season Shield Technology™ year round protection come rain or shine. Complete color defense ™ blocks UV rays for long-lasting color. Rain-Ready Technology™ Ready in just 2 hours - guards the freshly painted surface from runs, blisters or water marks once rain showers begin. Apply in temperature as low as 35 degrees F or as high as 95 degrees F. Excellent hide and coverage. Protection from cracking, peeling and blistering. Provides a mold- and mildew-resistant coating. Valspar SeasonPlus Flat Morning Fog Hgsw1445 Exterior Paint (5-Gallon) | HGSW1445-636351