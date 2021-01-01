From valspar
Valspar SeasonFlex Semi-Gloss Heirloom Red 1010-3 Exterior Paint (1-Gallon) | 1010-3-936256
A deep red with a slight black undertone. Semi-gloss finish is durable making it perfect for areas that require frequent cleaning such as doors, trim and shutters. Rain-Ready Technology™ Ready in just 2 hours - guards freshly painted surface from runs, blisters or water marks once rain begins. Great hide and coverage. Flexible finish resists cracking and peeling. Valspar SeasonFlex Semi-Gloss Heirloom Red 1010-3 Exterior Paint (1-Gallon) | 1010-3-936256