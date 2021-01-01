Seaside Bath II - 2 Piece Picture Frame Print Set on Paper

Add wow to your walls with this superior art set of 2 in a premium 2.75" wide frame.Features:Arrives ready-to-hang & Proudly Made in North AmericaArt has been reproduced from the artists' original piece with written permissionCare: Wipe with a dry cloth onlyIndividual Sizes: 13" W x 25" HThis art set of 2 has a protective glass cover, and mounted within a premium 2.75" wide frame. When hung side by side, their overall wall coverage is approximately 26 inches wide by 25 inches high.Product Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: GreenNumber of Items Included: 2Artist: UnknownOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaSubject: Bath & LaundryAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Closed Corner FrameFrame Material: Frame Color (Format: Brushed Bronze Framed): GoldFrame Color (Format: Chocolate Framed): ChocolateCovering/Protection: YesCovering/Protection Material: Open Format Type: Mounted with BackingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Grouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Hand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Seaside Bath IIBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in CanadaEmbellishments/Special Finishes: Embellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: French CountryFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23Overall Width - Side to Side: 22